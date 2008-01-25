Find Recipes to Satisfy Your Cravings at Cookthink

Web site Cookthink turns your cravings into reality, matching recipes with cravings by ingredient, cuisine, dish, or mood. For example, if you were to head to the site aching for something—anything—that will hit your "basily" mood, just tell Cookthink that's what you want and it'll give you a handful of recipes designed to satisfy that craving. You can give Cookthink more than one requirement to meet your craving, and it does the standard recipe-by-ingredients lookup as well, so in all it's a one-stop shop for finding meals based on what you have and what cravings you're looking to satisfy. Most of the recipes, I should add, look mighty tasty.