Find Quality Album Art Fast at AlbumArt

Got a new MP3 player and decided it's time to gussy up your music library with high quality album art? Web site AlbumArt offers lightning fast search results for CD and DVD cover art for an impressively wide range of artists and albums. A lot of the art appears to come from Amazon, but good luck finding it as quickly by searching the source. We've actually mentioned AlbumArt once before, and though it's not as high quality as my previous now-defunct album art source, it's a wonderful go-to source for quickly filling out your music library with quality art.