Find Popular Google Reader Shared Items with ReadBurner

readburner.pngWeb site ReadBurner aggregates popular Google Reader Shared Items, turning Google Reader sharing into an action similar to bookmarking a page on Del.icio.us or voting for an article on Digg. Sure you can already share your favorite news items with friends, but by adding your shared items URL to ReadBurner, sharing feeds will also give that link some juice on ReadBurner—so it's like a simple way to contribute to a social bookmarking service without really adding a step to your bookmarking. So far the site's fairly young, but with enough users it really shows promise.

ReadBurner [via Google Operating System]

