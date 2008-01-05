Find Desktop Folders Quickly with Custom Icons



Even with the specialised "files" sticking out of them, the folder icons on a Windows Vista desktop can be pretty hard to tell apart, and there's no built-in OS X-like colouring application to aid quick location. The Dumb Little Man blog posts a dead-simple guide to overcoming look-alikes with custom icons. It's fairly similar to how you do the same in Windows XP, but worth revisiting for a more navigable desktop.