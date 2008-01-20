Find a Job that You Love

Looking for a job you love? For many of us, it won't happen right out of school and it may take several years until you find a job you're truly happy with. Blogger Jon Morrow recognizes that most people spend the majority of their waking hours working, so he proposes the question: "why not spend that time on you're passionate about?" He suggests that you start looking for the right job by defining what you love. Then move onto defining who you are and knowing what you want. Only when you know what you love and you can identify with who you are can you take the next step to define what work is to you.

If you want work that you love, then you'll have to change your conception of work. You might even want to remove the word from your vocabulary entirely.

The two final steps are to define how you're aiming to find the work that you love, and lastly, to figure out how you're going to proceed with finding the work. You might seek out training first or work on building your reputation as an expert in the subject matter. You might just take the plunge. Either way, once you understand what you're looking for by breaking down each individual term, you'll likely be more satisfied with the path you end up taking.