File Sharing/Micro-Blogging Site Pownce Now in Public Beta

Pownce, a file sharing/social networking/micro-blogging web site that's been in a highly-noticed private beta for six months, has gone public. Why would productive readers and frequent Twitter-dissers like yourselves care to take notice, you might ask? For one, Pownce offers more than just "I had a great sandwich" updates to your friends—you can send up to 10MB files, invite fellow Pownce users to events (synced with Google Calendar), and get details on messages you've sent out, like how many have received it. It is, to be sure, still focused on sending quick messages in a friend/follower setup, but it lacks Twitter's mobile phone functionality—whether that's a benefit or disadvantage depends on your temperament. Pownce is still in beta, but you sign up for free at the site.

