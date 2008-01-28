Fight Back When You Are Intimidated

If you've felt intimidated in non-violent situations and didn't know how to respond, bear in mind that the goal of the intimidator is to take power away from you. You should stand firm and have confidence: do not let him usurp that power. If you are unable to respond because the person is cutting in with additional questions, assume control of the situation and respond slowly that you're not finished explaining your side of the story. Do not shout back. Instead, employ subtle humiliation. For example, if some is hot-tempered and wants to resolve an issue immediately, calmly respond that you will when the individual cools off.

Never let anyone take charge of your emotions. You're the one who is in control. How do you prevent others from assuming your power? Share your tactics in the comments.