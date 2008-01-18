Extend the Life of Your iTunes Movie Rentals

Our brothers-in-tech at Gizmodo were stoked to rent movies from iTunes but less excited about the 24-hour expiration clock iTunes places on the rentals. After a bit of time in the think tank, they discovered you can trick iTunes into extending a movie's rental period for years with a little Marty McFly finesse. In essence the method is very simple: Just set your system clock ahead a year or two before you download a rental, download it, start playing the video in order to start the expiration clock, and then set your system clock back to the present.

iTunes determines the age of the file by your system's timestamp when it was downloaded first starts playing, so this method should give you all the time in the world to watch the video before it expires. Currently it's been tested and works on both Windows and Mac (doesn't work on your supported iPods), and you can expect Apple to plug this loophole in short order, but in the meantime mark this one up with the unlimited Netflix downloads hack. UPDATE: According to Matt at Gizmodo, the video eventually tried phoning home to Apple's servers and the hack went bust. Check the original Gizmodo post for more details.