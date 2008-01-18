Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Extend the Life of Your iTunes Movie Rentals

tricky-itunes.pngOur brothers-in-tech at Gizmodo were stoked to rent movies from iTunes but less excited about the 24-hour expiration clock iTunes places on the rentals. After a bit of time in the think tank, they discovered you can trick iTunes into extending a movie's rental period for years with a little Marty McFly finesse. In essence the method is very simple: Just set your system clock ahead a year or two before you download a rental, download it, start playing the video in order to start the expiration clock, and then set your system clock back to the present.

iTunes determines the age of the file by your system's timestamp when it was downloaded first starts playing, so this method should give you all the time in the world to watch the video before it expires. Currently it's been tested and works on both Windows and Mac (doesn't work on your supported iPods), and you can expect Apple to plug this loophole in short order, but in the meantime mark this one up with the unlimited Netflix downloads hack. UPDATE: According to Matt at Gizmodo, the video eventually tried phoning home to Apple's servers and the hack went bust. Check the original Gizmodo post for more details.

Confirmed: Change Your System Time, Watch Your iTunes Rentals Forever [Gizmodo]

Comments

  • Scootah Guest

    I don't get it. If you're going to violate terms on something like this, why not just torrent the show to begin with? Why pay AND break the law?

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Heh, that's a good question. :)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles