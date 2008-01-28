Experience Great Travel for Less Money

Take the trip of your dreams for a lot less money simply by motivating yourself to search for the best prices. Nowadays, you can book airfare and a hotel—often in package deals—from the convenience of your home computer. Look into loyalty or rewards clubs for additional discounts. While you could do everything online with a simple click, it may be advisable to call the hotel directly and form a relationship with the hotel staff. Another suggestion is to take a trip during the off-season. As an added benefit, at many famous attractions, the lines are a lot shorter! Finally, while this advice might make those who plan ahead antsy, you may be able to book the cheapest deals at the last minute. Of course, if you don't want to spend any money at all, you can experience the benefits of travel without actually leaving your home, but if you're looking to get out, shop around and you will find. Photo by kevincollins.