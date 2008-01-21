Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Exhibit Your Winning Personality

medals.jpgPersonal development blogger Alex Shalman explains that those who have winning personalities are loved and respected. These individuals are not thinking of themselves. Instead, they have everyone's best interests at heart. So how, then, do you achieve a personality that everyone loves? Be kind and compassionate. Believe in yourself. Exhibit integrity and optimism. Have an open mind. Do not speak negatively of others. Take responsibility for your actions. Help others where you can. Be persistent, and don't give up. With a winning personality, you attract more friends and can enrich the lives of anyone who comes into contact with you.

