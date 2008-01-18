Everystockphoto Stock Search Relaunches

If you're wondering where we find many of the purty images that accompany Lifehacker posts, it's over at Everystockphoto, a treasure trove of stock and Creative Commons-licensed images that you can reuse on your blog, presentation or brochure. Yes, we've already mentioned Everystockphoto, but yesterday the site got an extreme makeover plus an injection of more photos from Wikimedia and NASA. Everystockphoto aggregates images from several sources, like Flickr, imageafter, and stock.xchng so you don't have to search each place individually. Plus, membership and photo downloads are free. See also six ways to find reusable media.
