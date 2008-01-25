Enjoy your Australia Day long weekend

Lifehacker will be taking a leave of absence on Monday as it's the Australia Day public holiday.

I couldn't find one central list of Australia Day activities being planned by different cities or councils, but if you google "Australia Day 2008" and your location you should find that your local council has a list of activities planned. Hopefully including fireworks. :)

And if you're staying home with the kids, here's five tips from the Geekdad blog for how to turn weekend projects into awesome memories.

I'm heading to country Victoria for some camping this weekend, so enjoy your Australia Day, whatever you might be doing. :)

