Enable Vista's Administrator Account



For the average Windows Vista session, the "Needs your permission to continue" prompts are just momentary, occasional annoyances which can be disabled or by-passed. But if you're planning to do a lot of tweaking or installations, having a dedicated Administrator account—like the kind available in XP—can be mighty helpful. The How-To Geek blog shows how to enable (and disable) the account from the log-in screen:

First you'll need to open a command prompt in administrator mode by right-clicking and choosing "Run as administrator"

Now type the following command:

net user administrator /active:yes