Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Enable Faux-GPS Feature in Jailbroken 1.1.3 iPhone

fix-gps.pngIf you recently upgraded to a jailbroken version of the 1.1.3 iPhone firmware, the first thing you probably noticed when testing out the new features was that the faux-GPS feature in Google Maps wasn't working. You tap the current location button, but all you get is a never-ending spinning throbber. Luckily, enabling this feature is a snap. Just open up Installer and either re-install or install for the first time the Navizon GPS application. Once it's installed, run it and find the switch labelled Invisible. If GMaps GPS hasn't been working for you, you'll notice that the switch is in the On position. Flip it to off, then let Navizon locate you once. After it does, try the current location button again. It should now be working perfectly (at least it does for me). Thanks Zan!

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles