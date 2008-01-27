Enable Faux-GPS Feature in Jailbroken 1.1.3 iPhone

If you recently upgraded to a jailbroken version of the 1.1.3 iPhone firmware, the first thing you probably noticed when testing out the new features was that the faux-GPS feature in Google Maps wasn't working. You tap the current location button, but all you get is a never-ending spinning throbber. Luckily, enabling this feature is a snap. Just open up Installer and either re-install or install for the first time the Navizon GPS application. Once it's installed, run it and find the switch labelled Invisible. If GMaps GPS hasn't been working for you, you'll notice that the switch is in the On position. Flip it to off, then let Navizon locate you once. After it does, try the current location button again. It should now be working perfectly (at least it does for me). Thanks Zan!