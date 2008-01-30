Enable DVD Playback in Ubuntu in Two Commands

Most guides and tutorials for Ubuntu newcomers can help you get commercial DVDs playing on your system, but only through a series of terminal commands that install new repositories or through the use of Automatix or other automated tools that can sometimes mess up your system's dependencies. How-to site Tech-Recipes.com has been on a bit of a Linux streak lately and ferrets out a two-command, no-repository solution for installing DVD playback. Enter these in your terminal:

sudo apt-get install totem-xine libxine1-ffmpeg libdvdread3

sudo /usr/share/doc/libdvdread3/install-css.sh

That, from a quick test, should be it. It must be mentioned here that the DVD decrypting tool you're installing is not licensed and definitely not supported by Ubuntu, so it's up to you whether it's kosher to install or not.