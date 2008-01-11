Edit PDFs Online with PDFHammer

Online PDF editor PDFHammer reorders, deletes, and combines PDFs from the comfort of any web browser. That means you don't need to install anything to do a bit of simple PDF editing, and when you're done you can simply download the finished product to your desktop. Granted, you may not be comfortable uploading sensitive material to their servers (despite their privacy policy), but if all you need is to make a quick edit to a PDF and you don't want to pull out the big guns, PDFHammer is worth a bookmark. The site is currently in beta with promises of page rotation and watermarking in the future, but the features already implemented are impressive.