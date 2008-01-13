Ease Your Anxiety with Mind and Body Exercises

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

relax_flowers.jpgStressed out? Sit down and relax. If you've been plagued by anxiety, calm down. Get in the zone. The Self Evolution website teaches you how. Of critical importance is how you breathe. Expand your diaphragm to breathe forcefully through your nose. Repeating this technique will cause the tension to leave your body. Spread your legs. Slouch slightly (but only for a few minutes). Kill internal dialogue. You can do this by opening your peripheral vision and performing eye exercises:

Defocus your eyes, and open your peripheral vision. Look at two areas ahead of you, to each side. Picture your conscious thoughts in those areas. Now, draw your gaze up from both points at 45 degree angles until they meet in the high-center of your vision. Next bring the gaze straight down, so it is directly in front of you (a person's face if you are talking to them). Now, picture your gaze coming straight back to your own head, as you return your consciousness to your own mind.

How do you stop the worry from creeping in? Share your thoughts in the comments.

8 Ways to Instantly Calm Yourself [Self Evolution]

