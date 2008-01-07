Download Free Linux eBooks

If you want to get your Linux learn on, LinuxHaxor has compiled a list of sixty-eight eBooks related to anything Linux. If you're just starting off with Linux for the first time, you'd appreciate the installation guides. Once your machine is up, you may be compelled to read the security and firewall guides to control and secure your box. If programming is where it's at for you, numerous eBook downloads are available and cover anything from JavaScript to PHP. Command line interface users can find a document detailing the Bash shell. Additionally, if you want to play with the Webmin administration interface, there are several downloadable guides that have been collected as well. Do you know of any other Linux guides that may not have been referenced? Share your favourites in the comments.