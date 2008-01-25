Download Flickr Pics by User, Group, or Tags with FlickrDown

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

flickrdown.pngWindows only: Suck down Flickr pics en masse by username, user email, tag, or group with open source application FlickrDown. The latest release of Flickr Uploadr has made it easier than ever to upload your pics to Flickr, but if you ever wanted to bring those Flickr pics back to your desktop—or just suck down a bunch of pics from a Flickr group or tag you really like, FlickrDown handles your Flickr pics in the other direction. FlickrDown is free, Windows only, requires .NET 2.0.

