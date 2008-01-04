Don't Let Your But Get Too Big

Blogger Millionaire Mommy Next Door says your but might be too big: you know, the "but I don't have enough time" or "but these things never work out for me" thoughts that keep you from doing things in life. She writes:

Our lives are nothing but the stories we tell ourselves. If you don't like the story your life has become — tell yourself a better one. Think about all of the things you can do instead of the things you can't. Start a different internal conversation and you'll become wealthy in more ways than one.

Positive thinking does effect our health, capabilities, and happiness levels more than anything else; do check out this whole post for some great photos, and an interesting visualization for exorcising negativity.