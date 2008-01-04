Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Don't Let Your But Get Too Big

Blogger Millionaire Mommy Next Door says your but might be too big: you know, the "but I don't have enough time" or "but these things never work out for me" thoughts that keep you from doing things in life. She writes:

Our lives are nothing but the stories we tell ourselves. If you don't like the story your life has become — tell yourself a better one. Think about all of the things you can do instead of the things you can't. Start a different internal conversation and you'll become wealthy in more ways than one.

Positive thinking does effect our health, capabilities, and happiness levels more than anything else; do check out this whole post for some great photos, and an interesting visualization for exorcising negativity.

Is Your But Too Big? [Millionaire Mommy Next Door]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles