Don't Let Your But Get Too Big

Blogger Millionaire Mommy Next Door says your but might be too big: you know, the "but I don't have enough time" or "but these things never work out for me" thoughts that keep you from doing things in life. She writes:
Our lives are nothing but the stories we tell ourselves. If you don't like the story your life has become — tell yourself a better one. Think about all of the things you can do instead of the things you can't. Start a different internal conversation and you'll become wealthy in more ways than one.
Positive thinking does effect our health, capabilities, and happiness levels more than anything else; do check out this whole post for some great photos, and an interesting visualization for exorcising negativity.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink