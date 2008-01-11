Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Do you get a weekend?

One of the things I like about Friday afternoons is getting to ask people what their weekend plans are, and wishing them a good weekend. Today I realised it's kind of silly to still do this - given that I'm one of the many people who works odd days and hours and usually works on one or both days of the weekend.

With the changes to retail opening hours and the move towards online business being 24/7, the barrier between the work week and weekend has fallen down, if not disappeared altogether. So it made me wonder - how many of us actually get a full weekend these days? Do you take work home with you, or do you work on your own sideline projects? Or maybe you have your 'weekend' during the week due to shiftwork. It's all too easy to lose your leisure time this way. If you have any strategies for protecting your weekend time, please share in comments.

Comments

  • Joy Guest

    I wouldn't work a job where I don't get a weekend. In past jobs I've had to do a lot of overtime, and some of that spilled over to the weekend. I actually choose jobs now that are less likely to include overtime - burnt out once, and never again.

    0
  • Rod Sherwin Guest

    Working from home it does take discipline to take a real break let alone a whole weekend. I try to take the whole of Sunday but then find that I need to switch on the computer to check the weather, or what's on at the cinema, and then while I'm there I check my email, and read some feeds, and that's the end of the rest day.

    The best way I find to take even some of my weekend is to organise activities out of the house that take me away from the temptation of the computer and an always on internet connection.

    0
  • Mr. Crash Guest

    I freelance - but don't feel like i've got the same problem as Rod does above.

    I routinely work weekends :)

    But this doesn't bother me. It's not uncommon for me to have 2 or 3 days off mid-week.

    If I have some particular reason to not work on the weekend, I don't (Say, trip away or a few concerts i'd like to catch). Otherwise, I usually save it for the middle of the week - where all the things i'd like to do to relax are a bit quieter, and I can be a bit more free to just... Well... Relax.

    0
  • Pasquale Guest

    I work for a visual effects company, so our goal each week is to work really hard and get everything done by Friday, and not have to work overtime into our weekends. I'm still at university, and the work is classified as 'part time' though it's 5 days a week.

    Weekends are great to just hang out with friends and chill at the movies, but they seem to be vanishing with the demand for weekend shifts.

    0
  • Ed Coburn Guest

    There is a big difference between day workers who are putting in extra time and shiftworkers who routinely have to work a night shift or cover weekend shifts. While there are many different shift schedules, if you operate 24/7, as many industries do, some percentage of your workers are going to have to work the weekends. No way around it. We recommend employers provide shiftworker lifestyle training to help their shiftworkers (and spouses) handle exactly the kind of stresses you and your readers are mentioning.

    I recently posted to our blog an article called Shiftworker lifestyle training: fatigue countermeasures, sleep strategies, and more (available at http://shiftworkinformation.blogspot.com/2008/01/shiftworker-lifestyle-training-fatigue.html) that your readers might be interested in.

    Ed Coburn
    Executive Director
    National Shiftwork Information Center
    www.ShiftworkInformation.blogspot.com

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles