Do You Browse with Your Phone?

mobile-browse.pngThe iPhone certainly didn't invent the mobile browser, but it does seem to be the mobile device that's bringing mobile browsing to the mainstream. The benefits of mobile browsing are obvious: You can access the web from practically anywhere and at any time—assuming you carry your phone with you wherever you go. Mobile browsing has always had a couple of obstacles, though, namely that carriers' data plans have often been very expensive and most (pre-iPhone) mobile browsers have traditionally been unwieldy. Again, those obstacles are slowly breaking down, so now that many of you are sporting shiny new post-holiday phones, we're wondering:

If you are a frequent mobile browser, I'd love to hear what your most-frequented mobile web destinations are, so give us the goods in the comments.

  • Adam Guest

    I browse a LOT with my Sidekick 3 =D

    0
  • Printing - Desing - Western Australia Guest

    I browse a fair bit on my Palm Treo 750. I mostly read my RSS feeds via Google Reader but also frequent my Gmail often as it is blocked at work.

    From time to time I read Australian News sites and use Twitter mobile.

    Data plans suck though as I am paying $5 for only 5Mb on my mobile but if you want full wireless broadband to your PC via a USB modem from the same company, you can get 5Gb for $39 - go figure.

    0
  • jase @Jase

    AU phone plans are way expensive for data, since I'm in front of a computer at work and a room away from one anywhere in my house, I just wait until I'm there rather than try and use my phone.

    0

