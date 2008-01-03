Do You Browse with Your Phone?

The iPhone certainly didn't invent the mobile browser, but it does seem to be the mobile device that's bringing mobile browsing to the mainstream. The benefits of mobile browsing are obvious: You can access the web from practically anywhere and at any time—assuming you carry your phone with you wherever you go. Mobile browsing has always had a couple of obstacles, though, namely that carriers' data plans have often been very expensive and most (pre-iPhone) mobile browsers have traditionally been unwieldy. Again, those obstacles are slowly breaking down, so now that many of you are sporting shiny new post-holiday phones, we're wondering:

If you are a frequent mobile browser, I'd love to hear what your most-frequented mobile web destinations are, so give us the goods in the comments.