Do You "Back Up" Your Web Networking Life?

Over at PC Magazine, columnist Sascha Segan argues that many of us are going to have a big ol' pity party down the line, when we realise that social networking sites like MySpace and Facebook make it difficult to look through sentimental memories and messages like you can with paper or email. MySpace is bad enough, he writes, but:

Facebook is even worse, because so much Facebook information is metadata, a stream of "pokes" and "virtual gifts" and other non-e-mail-related information that adds up to a history of human interaction.

Segan raises an interesting point: How do we archive our relationships and significant moments when they happen on a social network? If Facebook, MySpace, and the like aren't around in five or 10 years, will you miss the personal history you've stored up on them? If you did want to "back up" your social network information for later viewing, how would you go about it? Share your ideas in the comments.

