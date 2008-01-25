DIY Roll-Up Keyboard

You've been dying to roll up your keyboard for on-the-go use ever since you saw the Mac guy plunking away next to John McClane in Live Free or Die Hard and you've got a spare keyboard laying around? DIY web site Instructables goes step-by-step through how to make a roll-up portable keyboard with a USB keyboard, screwdriver, and a few stickers. The end result may not be the most durable keyboard on the market, but it's an undeniably cool undertaking.