DIY Razor and Shaving Brush Stand

You were introduced to wet shaving and decided that was the route for you but your razor and brush remain strewn about your bathroom sink? DIY web site Instructables posts a simple guide to creating an old-timey razor and shaving brush stand with nothing more than a wire hanger and a pair of pliers. Between the wet shaving, your new razor and brush stand, and recently discovering how to drastically increase the life of your razor blades, keeping your skin baby soft has never been better.