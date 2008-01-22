Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Enhance your digital photography by making your own lighting tools

camera original.jpgDigital photography is one of those hobbies (or professions) where you can set yourself up fairly cheaply with an entry level camera, but if you wanted to, the amount you could spend on cameras and equipment is limitless! However if you're a keen photographer willing to try some DIY, there are a few pieces of lighting equipment you can actually make yourself.
Digital Photography School has made a post featuring 10 DIY flash and lighting hacks which include making your own 'poor mans ring flash' from an old milk carton, and making your own flash bouncer. I was particularly impressed by the link to the photography enthusiast who'd created a full studio lighting system for under $75.

DIY Flash and Lighting Hacks for Digital Photographers [Digital Photography School]

Comments

  • Lau Guest

    This is a small play for kids. A photographer doesn't have the time for all this kind of tricks even if they are fun to do.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles