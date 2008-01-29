DIY Compact Keychain

Weblog Carlito's Contraptions posts a simple, clever alternative to the traditional noisy keychain, and all you need is three small washers and a rivet. When you finish with the quick two-step project (where step two asks you to admire your creation), you've got a slim, noiseless, and elegant keychain that's sure to feel good in your pockets.
