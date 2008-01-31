DIY Camera Stabiliser On-the-Cheap

This video tutorial steps through how to build a very simple and cheap vertical camera stabiliser intended to reduce camera shake when you're shooting in conditions where a tripod just won't do (or, you know, you don't have a tripod). The stabiliser should work particularly well for shorter distance shots, but you'll notice more shaking the more zooming you do. In those cases, the tripod is still your best friend, but for a workable and cheap DIY, this is a great DIY tool.
