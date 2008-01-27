Discover New Territory Without Leaving Your Home

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

opened_eyes.jpgWhy do people like to travel? Often, it's because they want to broaden their horizons, escape from the boring monotony of everyday life, and to experience new cultures. Who says, though, that you have to do that by hopping on a plane and going to a new place? Ririan Project proposes that you can experience these travel benefits without even leaving your home. For something fun and exciting, start a new hobby. Your town likely is populated by people from many different cultural backgrounds, so grab a bite of foreign cuisine at a new restaurant. Visit the historic monuments or tourist attractions that you've been meaning to see in your hometown. In preparation for a big trip, learn a language. To get more information about any city (and to psych yourself up for a real trip), just go online.

Blogs and forums allow you to surf the world from your home computer. How else can you experience the benefits of travelling without actually going too far? Let's hear your suggestions in the comments.
5 Ways to Experience the Benefits of Traveling Without Leaving Town [Ririan Project]

