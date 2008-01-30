Disable Windows "Unused Icons" Balloon

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

unusedicons.png If you're sick of Windows taskbar popup balloons prompting you about unused icons on your desktop, fear not—you can shut those down easily. The How To Geek explains that when you uncheck the "Run Desktop cleanup wizard every 60 days" box in your desktop items dialogue, you're good to go with one less irritating popup stealing your attention. Remember, using the free TweakUI you can disable all taskbar balloon popups indefinitely.

Stop the Annoying "There are unused icons on your desktop" Popup Balloon [The How-To Geek]

