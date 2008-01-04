Disable Vista's Nagging Aspects with Vista4Experts



Windows Vista only: Vista4Experts is an appropriately-named free application that lets a user turn on and off some of the things that make Windows Vista feel more like a neurotic babysitter than an operating system. If you know you can live without security center pop-ups, the frequent User Account Control question dialogs, Automatic Update notifications, and other features, it's a great all-in-one power user tool. Each of the changes is reversible from the program (or so it claims), and some of the tweaks—such as changing the default behavior of the power button to "shut down" instead of "suspend"—are worthy indeed. Of course, some of the tweaks can make serious system changes, so hit "Perform Changes" only if you know you can live with the results. Vista4Experts is a free download for Vista systems only.