Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Disable Post-Crash Restarts in Windows

sysrestart_cropped.jpg
From the 35th Chapter of "Windows Can Be Annoying In Over-Protecting Your Computer": Once in a while (or all too often for some unlucky souls), a normal shutdown can be registered as a "crash" by Windows, leading it to restart instead of shut down. To prevent this, you need only uncheck one box in an advanced properties box, according to CNET's Dennis O'Reilly:

Right-click My Computer (Computer in Vista), choose Properties>Advanced (Properties>Advanced system settings>Advanced in Vista), and click Settings under Startup and Recovery. Uncheck "Automatically restart" under System failure, and click OK.

I've seen my share of XP machines run into "bad shutdown" loops this fix would help with, but one should always seek to troubleshoot the problem rather than smooth over the symptom. If you suspect a Windows Update or registry issue at the root, O'Reilly's post luckily has advice on those fronts as well.

Fixes for three of the most common Windows glitches [CNET blogs]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles