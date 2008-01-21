Different Ways to Use Twitter

While some people argue that Twitter is not a productive use of one's time, others strongly disagree. Blogger Maki provides a list of seventeen different things you can do with Twitter to make it worth your while. By actively engaging on Twitter, you can self-market and build your personal brand. This allows you to have a say in what Google knows about you. You can also ask a question and get almost instantaneous feedback from hundreds of people. Twitter is excellent for building a network of friends, for taking notes, for setting up meetings, and for keeping a log of what you do everyday. After reviewing this list, do you still think Twitter is a complete waste? Let's hear your take in the comments.