Windows and Mac OS X only: If you've ever considered using a desktop-based newsreader rather than online options like Google Reader, chances are you've run into Newsgator's FeedDemon (Windows) or NetNewsWire (Mac). Today Newsgator has announced that both offerings are free, meaning that you can now get the speed, desktop integration, smart lists, and syncing capabilities of these awesome newsreaders for the wonderful price of naught. I made the move to NetNewsWire from Google Reader a couple of months back, and frankly, I'm not sure I could go back to web-based RSS. And now that both FeedDemon and NetNewsWire have hit the freeware world, I don't think I'll ever have to. They've also freed up NewsGator Go! (for Windows Mobile) and NewsGator Inbox (for MS Outlook). Awesome.
Desktop Newsreaders FeedDemon and NetNewsWire Now Free
