Got half an hour to kill? Attack that clutter with Better Housekeeping's 30 Minute Clutter Solution web tool. First use the drop down menu to choose the room you want to work on, then choose which part of the room you want to focus on. It'll come back with tips like how to set up a "mail station" by the front door so you have somewhere to park incoming mail and your keys, or how to store toys in the kid's room.