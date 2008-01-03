David Allen on "Knowledge Work Athletics"

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

UPDATE - a couple of people pointed out that the video link wasn't working anymore, but it seems to have been reposted here.

Back in October, David Allen gave a talk on Getting Things Done at Google, called "GTD and the Two Keys to Sustaining a Healthy Life and Workstyle," and now the video clip's available on YouTube. While this is definitely a worthy watch for GTD followers (or those who aspire to be), if you don't have a spare 45 minutes, the two keys are:

Control: Conscious focused engagement, aware of all options at any one time and place Perspective: aligned and clear about decisions, directions, and priorities.

All in all a nice GTD primer right from the horse's mouth. Thanks, Steve!

