Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Customise Your Notes with the Circa Modular Notebook

circa-heae.jpg
One of the best holiday gifts I received this year was a Levenger Circa modular notebook, a fancy pants folio you can customise for your own note-taking needs. The Circa is a combination binder and notebook, with removable pages but without ugly and annoying binder rings to snap open and shut. Instead a set of black plastic rings holds your book together, and specially-punched paper, dividers, and covers snap onto them. Like the Moleskine, the Circa is pricey, but notebook fetishists will love it. After the jump, some photos of my Circa assembly.

I got the "Simply Irresistible" sampler kit, which is a nice intro to Circa (and a neat gift for a co-worker or boss.)

00-circa-packaged0.jpg

The kit comes with 8 1/2 x 11 front and back plastic covers, several page templates of varying sizes and colors, and a few different types of page dividers.

01-circa-packaged1.jpg

The Circa's secret sauce is a set of black plastic rings that act as your notebook's spine.

02-circa-packaged.jpg

They're just a little smaller than a quarter.

03-circa-ringsquarter.jpg

To put together your notebook, you snap the rings into the plastic covers one by one.

04-circa-snapring.jpg

Rinse and repeat till you've got a full spine of rings.

05-circa-setrings.jpg

Then you snap in the pages and dividers you want inside the book.

06-circa-snapinpaper.jpg

Levenger, the company that makes the Circa, offers several prefab templates of various sizes and formats (like a to-do list, project manager template, note-taking form) for your notebook. Alternately, you can make your own notebook paper with the $58 (!) Circa paper punch.

07-circa-variedaddons.jpg

The pages tear out of the Circa without actually getting torn, and you can put them back in easily, much like a binder.

This starter kit will set you back $40 but it comes with a $40 gift certificate to Levenger to buy more Circa gear, which is a pretty good deal. I love the design and modularity of the Circa (kind of like a D*I*Y Planner but without the binder rings). I don't love the price tag on the Circa's paper punch, since I'm more likely to punch my own paper than buy their forms. That said, I had a blast putting mine together, and it's definitely the kind of notebook that impresses when you pull it out in meetings with clients and higher ups. Thanks, LTT!

Note: Levenger advertised the Circa notebook on Lifehacker at some point, but this post is not an advertisement. The book in the photos is mine, not a review unit.

Circa Notebooks [Levenger]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles