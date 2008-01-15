Customise Your Mac with Leopard Power Tweaks



Now that Mac OS X v10.5 Leopard's been out almost three months, several apps, tweaks, and plug-ins have emerged that can customise (and sometimes re-Tigerise) your Mac. Now that you're comfortable with Leopard's new features, like Stacks, Quick Look, Time Machine, and Spaces, it's time to roll up your sleeves and make your Mac look, feel, and behave just how you like. Personalize Leopard's great new features, revert the annoying ones, or just get a taste of the things you didn't know your Mac could do with our favorite Leopard tweaks.

The Desktop and Dock

Whether you love or hate Leopard's most-touted feature—the Dock and Desktop's new look and feel—you can enhance or revert Leopard's changes with a little know-how.

Make the menubar opaque. Lots of Leopard users say the menubar's new transparency makes menu items difficult to read. To turn the menubar opaque again (like it was in Tiger), download and run the free OpaqueMenuBar (original post). If you don't want to run a whole new piece of software just for this tweak, several LH readers suggest editing your Desktop background image to include a white section across the top for behind the transparent menubar.

Kill the Dock reflection. Personally I think it's cool, but it does draw my eye away from whatever I'm doing when dragging windows. If the Dock's new reflective qualities are too distracting to you, turn it off using two Terminal commands (via Wired, omit the $ prompt when you type them yourself): $ defaults write com.apple.dock no-glass -boolean YES $ killall Dock

Revert the blue dots to Tiger's black triangles. Along the same lines, Leopard uses little blue dots to indicate open applications on the Dock. If you prefer Tiger's pointier black triangles, here's how to replace the new blue dots with the old black triangles.

Stacks

One of my favorite Leopard features, Stacks, adds fly-out menus of folders to your Dock. Here are a few ways to trick out your Stacks:

Identify your Stacks with drawer overlay icons. One of the best things I've done to my Stacks is add attractive, drawer overlay icons to them, which add much-needed easy visual identification. Here's where and how to set up the drawer overlap icons.

Add a Recent Items Stack. If you're constantly reaching for the same documents and applications, add a custom Stack of recent applications to your Dock. In the Terminal, enter the following commands: $ defaults write com.apple.dock persistent-others -array-add '{ "tile-data" = { "list-type" = 1; }; "tile-type" = "recents-tile"; }' $ killall Dock (Be sure to omit the $ prompts.)

Navigate hierarchical folders from the Dock like in Tiger. If you miss the ability to navigate down into folder contents from the Dock, install freeware HeirarchicalDock (original post) to get folder browsing back.

Quick Look

Another Lifehacker favorite Leopard feature, Quick Look displays the contents of a file directly from Finder with the tap of a Spacebar—no application launching required. At first blush Quick Look seems most useful for viewing photos (especially giant folders stuffed with ambiguously named ones like IMG_8097.jpg from the digital camera). But you can also Quick Look office documents, iCal events, and fonts. A couple of plug-ins can supercharge Quick Look's preview capabilities, too:

Preview the contents of ZIP archives. The free Zip Quick Look plug-in (original post) gives you a peek inside the contents of ZIP archives with Quick Look without extracting them.

Preview folder contents. Along the same lines, a similar plug-in turns Quick Look's default folder view to a listing of the files inside. Here's how to set up Quick Look to view folder contents.

Time Machine

Leopard's dead-simple backup utility, Time Machine, probably has more people backing up their Mac than ever before precisely because there are so few configuration options. But if you're determined to stretch Time Machine beyond its default behavior, there are two ways to do so:

Customise Time Machine's backup schedule with TimeMachineScheduler. If Time Machine's hourly hard drive spin-up is slowing down your Mac or just seems too frequent to you, customize the schedule using freeware TimeMachineScheduler (original post). TimeMachineScheduler's interval slider lets you set Time Machine's default backup time from 1 hour to up to 12 hours apart.

Enable Airport disk destinations with iTimeMachine. New freeware iTimeMachine (original post) lets you set network disks as Time Machine's backup destination—great if you've got other Macs in the house but no FireWire drive. Warning: We haven't tested iTimeMachine's support for network disks, which Apple marks as "unsupported"—so do proceed with caution when it comes to critical data using this software.

More OS X Tweaks

Finally, a lightening round of OS X customisations (some for Leopard, some not Leopard-specific):

Last but not least, when you do your clean Leopard upgrade (or pull the trigger on purchasing a fresh new Mac this week after Macworld), check out our 20 useful downloads for Leopard.

How do you bend Leopard to your will? Let us know in the comments.

