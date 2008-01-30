Build your own roll up keyboard

Rollup keyboards can be a fantastic, portable solution to travel with your laptop. They're often cheapy novelty products or they're expensive. But the Hack a Day blog turned up an example of a DIY roll up keyboad which was made from a normal keyboard. Considering you can pick up a decent keyboard for around $20 this could be a good solution if you're confident in your ability to take a apart a keyboard using a screwdriver - and gluing keys on the transparent membrane you find inside.
Make your own Roll-Up Keyboard [Instructables via Hack a Day]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink