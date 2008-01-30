Build your own roll up keyboard

Rollup keyboards can be a fantastic, portable solution to travel with your laptop. They're often cheapy novelty products or they're expensive. But the Hack a Day blog turned up an example of a DIY roll up keyboad which was made from a normal keyboard. Considering you can pick up a decent keyboard for around $20 this could be a good solution if you're confident in your ability to take a apart a keyboard using a screwdriver - and gluing keys on the transparent membrane you find inside.

Make your own Roll-Up Keyboard [Instructables via Hack a Day]