Create Your Own iGoogle Theme with igThemer



Google's personalized start page iGoogle has opened up and offered a directory of user-created themes, but not everybody can dig through XML and JavaScript APIs and come up with a working, themed page. The igThemer web application makes it easy to change every detail of your iGoogle page and save the theme for your own use or listing on the directory. The big drawback is that you can't create a page that changes with the time of day, but it leaves you with a lot fewer nits to pick if you wanted to explore the API to find out how to do that, and it's an overall handy way to customize your start page experience.