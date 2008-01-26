Create Custom Web Clips for your 1.1.3 iPhone or iPod Touch

Web site Clipalizer creates custom Web Clip icons for your iPhone or iPod touch for any web page. But Web Clips lets you define your own image, so why would you want to use it? Well, either 1) the image you want isn't on the web page or 2) the page defines their own Web Clip icon, which overrides any image you try to define. For example, I prefer my Clipalizer icon for Lifehacker to the default icon assigned by our site. The trick is that the Clipalizer site is sort of like a TinyURL redirect service, so it turns the image you upload into the default web clip for that URL. After you add it to the homescreen, it redirects you to your bookmark page every time you launch it. Clever. If you haven't jailbroken and upgraded to the 1.1.3 firmware yet, here's how.