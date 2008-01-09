Create Custom Context Menus by File Type

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

customize-right-click-actions.pngWindows tip: An Ask MetaFilter thread has a simple-yet-excellent tip for setting up quick methods for opening files based on file type by adding custom menu items to the right-click context menu. Say, for example, that you want your JPG images to open with the Windows image viewer by default, but that you want quicker access to editing the file than what you get through the Right-click -> Open with menu. Here's what you can do: Open the Control Panel, then go to Folder Options -> File Types, choose the file type you want to create a custom command for (like JPG), then click the Advanced button. Name your action (for example, "Edit with Paint.NET"), choose the application you want to open the file with when you perform this action, and click OK. Next time you right-click on this file-type, your action will be easily accessible near the top of your context menu.

