Windows tip: An Ask MetaFilter thread has a simple-yet-excellent tip for setting up quick methods for opening files based on file type by adding custom menu items to the right-click context menu. Say, for example, that you want your JPG images to open with the Windows image viewer by default, but that you want quicker access to editing the file than what you get through the Right-click -> Open with menu. Here's what you can do: Open the Control Panel, then go to Folder Options -> File Types, choose the file type you want to create a custom command for (like JPG), then click the Advanced button. Name your action (for example, "Edit with Paint.NET"), choose the application you want to open the file with when you perform this action, and click OK. Next time you right-click on this file-type, your action will be easily accessible near the top of your context menu.
Create Custom Context Menus by File Type
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink