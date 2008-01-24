Create Business Cards Online with Deyey

Build your own attractive business cards online with free webapp Deyey. The site's built-in templates are attractive, simple to use, and easy to customize (just check out their demo to see how easy), and when you're finished you can save the card at Deyey or download it to your computer to print off there. If you've always needed a good business card but didn't feel like shelling out for professionally designed or printed cards, Deyey's a nice alternative. For another free business card alternative, check out previously mentioned Businesscardland.