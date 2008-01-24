Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Create Business Cards Online with Deyey

biz-card2.pngBuild your own attractive business cards online with free webapp Deyey. The site's built-in templates are attractive, simple to use, and easy to customize (just check out their demo to see how easy), and when you're finished you can save the card at Deyey or download it to your computer to print off there. If you've always needed a good business card but didn't feel like shelling out for professionally designed or printed cards, Deyey's a nice alternative. For another free business card alternative, check out previously mentioned Businesscardland.

Deyey [via MakeUseOf]

Comments

  • planningqueen Guest

    This is a perfectly timed post for me. On my list of things to do, is how to make my own business cards. Thanks for the links.

    0
  • mikel Guest

    another great alternative for making your own cards is http://www.printsmadeeasy.com , their design tool makes it really easy to customize (you can upload your own photos and graphics too so pretty much whatever you want you can make)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles