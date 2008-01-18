Create and Edit Docs from Your iPhone with Mobile Web Docs

Even with its latest slick update, Google Docs for the iPhone/iPod touch interface doesn't allow you to create or edit documents while you're on the go. Mobile Web Docs, a free web app, might fill that void nicely for you, especially if you don't want to jailbreak your iPod or don't particularly love the iPhone's notebook. Mobile Web Docs lets you organise your text documents into folders, flip your device for landscape editing (an oft-requested feature), upload documents from elsewhere on the web, and, in a neat touch, save links to other handy web apps in a faux-Mac "Applications" folder. It's only text documents at this point and has the occasional (unobtrusive) ad, but Mobile Web Docs is a nice way to write on the go and grab it later from your desktop.