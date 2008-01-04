Coupons Move from Clip to Point-and-Click at RedPlum

US-centric: Newly launched web site RedPlum is hoping to take coupon clipping into the twenty-first century by moving traditional clip-and-save coupons you're used to finding in the newspaper or your mailbox to the point-and-click generation. RedPlum is run by a major paper coupon distributor, and though it's not the first to take coupons to the internet by any means, it does offer features that could make coupon clipping much easier (for example, you'll soon be able to give RedPlum your grocery list and they'll return coupons matching your items). If you're traditionally a clip-and-save coupon lover, RedPlum might revolutionize your money-saving. If you do all of your shopping online, here's how to become an online power-shopper.