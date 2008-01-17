Control Time Machine from the Terminal

The MacTipper blog posts the command that will start Time Machine's backup process (and run it in the background) from the Terminal:
/System/Library/CoreServices/backupd.bundle/Contents/Resources/backupd-helper &
Why would you want to do this? Perhaps to kick off a TM backup through an iCal event reminder at exactly the time you want it to start, or combined with a reminder to plug in your FireWire drive and get backing up. Hit up the MacTipper link to get that AppleScript.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink