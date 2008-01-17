Control Time Machine from the Terminal

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

terminal-timemachine.png The MacTipper blog posts the command that will start Time Machine's backup process (and run it in the background) from the Terminal:

/System/Library/CoreServices/backupd.bundle/Contents/Resources/backupd-helper &

Why would you want to do this? Perhaps to kick off a TM backup through an iCal event reminder at exactly the time you want it to start, or combined with a reminder to plug in your FireWire drive and get backing up. Hit up the MacTipper link to get that AppleScript.

Use Time Machine Through the Terminal [MacTipper]

