Consider made to measure for good fitting, long lasting clothes

If you're one of the many people who finds it difficult to buy clothes which fit you well because you're too tall/short/thin/fat, then you may have considered getting clothes made to measure. It may seem like an indulgence, but the result is form-fitting clothing and since you can specify the fabric, you can choose fabrics which will last longer and better than clothes sold off the rack.

The Age today wrote up a few Sydney and Melbourne tailors and what you can expect if you go the bespoke route for your shirts.

"The first shirt you have made from your custom shirtmaker should range in price from $185 to $300, but it can be regarded as a template."

Depending on how much you usually spend on shirts, that initial charge may be a shock, but once you have the template shirt, you can get it "copied" for subsequent shirts which will be cheaper. For example, the article recommends a Hong Kong-based tailor, Jantzen, who will copy shirts for $50. That is pretty competitive when you consider the kind of shirt you'd get for $50 off the rack.

So have you tried made to measure clothing? I have a few friends who've bought tailored suits and loved them. And they look fantastic. :)

