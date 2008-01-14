Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Conquer a Cold with the Right Foods

chickensoup.jpgCan chicken soup really cure a cold? According to medical research, it sure can. Health.com lists out several foods that can boost your immunity and fight against the cold you may have caught this season. Start your day with a breakfast with grapefruit or orange juice in addition to whole-grains and black tea. Eat yoghurt for a snack. Enjoy hot chicken soup for lunch and an anise-seed cookie for dessert. For dinner, eat a salad of bitter greens followed by a main course of pasta, tomato sauce, and lots of garlic. Wash it all down with ginger tea. If you have the appetite, adding all these ingredients to your diet can suppress inflammation, break up congestion, and bring you back to full health quickly.

Cold-Fighting Foods [Health]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles