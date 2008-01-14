Conquer a Cold with the Right Foods

Can chicken soup really cure a cold? According to medical research, it sure can. Health.com lists out several foods that can boost your immunity and fight against the cold you may have caught this season. Start your day with a breakfast with grapefruit or orange juice in addition to whole-grains and black tea. Eat yoghurt for a snack. Enjoy hot chicken soup for lunch and an anise-seed cookie for dessert. For dinner, eat a salad of bitter greens followed by a main course of pasta, tomato sauce, and lots of garlic. Wash it all down with ginger tea. If you have the appetite, adding all these ingredients to your diet can suppress inflammation, break up congestion, and bring you back to full health quickly.