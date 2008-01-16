Compare VoIP Rates and Ratings at My VoIP Provider



Need to make a long, long, long-distance call but don't want to pay the cost of a cheap lunch every minute? My VoIP Provider might be a good place to start looking for cheap internet-based calling options. The site offers rates and customer reviews for roughly 1400 VoIP services around the world, and can display and sort calling rates between nearly any two countries. You'll always want to dig around a bit before signing up with an unknown VoIP service, of course, but it's a handy way to get even cheaper phone calls than with standard call-out services. My VoIP Provider is a free service that doesn't seem to require a sign-up. Check out a handy roundup of the numerous VoIP tips and tricks we've previously featured to get more out of your internet calling.