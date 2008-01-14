Clever Uses for Plastic Lids

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you own many plastic containers, you've probably found that the lids outlast the containers themselves. If you have an excess of lids lying around your house, why not recycle them? How-to website Curbly inspires you to do so with twelve practical uses. Use the lids to scrape the bottom of pot or pans without causing any damage to the surface. If you're a crafty type, use the lids to hold onto your paint or glitter while you're doing art projects. Put small plastic lids in your shower underneath your shaving cream to prevent the bottom of the can from creating rust rings on the edge of your bathtub. Place lids on the bottom of houseplants to catch leaks (and to prevent your furniture from staining). Before you store your hamburgers in the freezer, use the lids to separate the chunks of meat so that they're easy to break apart before they thaw. What other uses do you have for plastic lids? Feel free to share them in the comments.

Top 12 Uses for Plastic Container Lids [Curbly]

